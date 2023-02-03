The Northern Daily Leader

Quirindi captain Aaron King confident as side eyes Connolly Cup semi against Gwydir

By Mark Bode
February 3 2023 - 1:30pm
Aaron King says Quirindi will field "a very strong" bowling attack against Gwydir on Sunday. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Quirindi are "100 per cent" being driven by a desire to atone for last season's Connolly Cup grand final loss, as they chase a long-awaited title in the annual competition.

