Quirindi are "100 per cent" being driven by a desire to atone for last season's Connolly Cup grand final loss, as they chase a long-awaited title in the annual competition.
So says their captain Aaron King, ahead of the side's semi-final clash away to Gwydir on Sunday.
King said Quirindi were in "a good position" to make back-to-back grand finals.
They lost to Narrabri in last season's finale.
"Coming so close last year and just not quite get getting there, it's driven a few blokes," he said.
"We've had a couple of blokes come back to the side, after being away last summer, so we've improved our side.
"And our focus is getting to that grand final so we can take it a step further."
King said he was "very happy" with his lineup for Sunday's clash.
The side was missing veteran quick Nick Hird but still had "a very strong bowling attack", he said, adding: "And we're very deep in batting."
King said that if Quirindi's top order could "get off to a decent start", the side had "quality strikers of the ball in our middle and lower order" who could turn a score of 130 after 25 overs into "a big total".
"Especially playing on synthetic where there's not going to be as many demons as we're used to playing on a turf wicket," he added.
In the other semi-final on Sunday, Central North Colts and Moree will meet at No 1 Oval.
I'm passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I'm genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
