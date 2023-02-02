Adam Greentree sliding behind the wheel of an old ute was a lot more natural than the smile he formed, on request, for the above photo.
Like its owner, the 2001 Ford Falcon has seen better days but gets the job done.
Or, in Greentree's words, "it looks a bit rough, but it runs good".
"I wouldn't be much of a tradesman if I couldn't keep it running well," the fitter machinist added.
Greentree, 38, will attempt to get the job done when he leads North Tamworth into Friday night's one-day final against City United at No 1 Oval.
With his trademark shock of sandy-brown hair flopping about, the veteran quick has taken a competition-best 18 wickets at 12.33 apiece this season.
"I've had a couple lucky weeks," he said after Norths training at Riverside 3, where his white ute was parked next to the nets.
He added: "Cricket's funny: you can bowl really well and not get any rewards - like young Harry Lewington.
"I keep talking about him. His figures don't look that impressive (six wickets at 26.5 this season).
"But the way he's been bowling has absolutely impressed me more than anything anyone else has done this year.
"Unfortunately, he hasn't been getting the rewards - whereas I've probably been getting them. But cricket's a funny game: it'll turn around."
Greentree will skipper a full-strength Norths on Friday, after they booked their spot in the final by finishing atop the table.
It will be a bid for long-awaited silverware for Norths, who were beaten by Old Boys in the 2019-20 one-day final at No 1 Oval.
Greentree said Norths were "very hungry" for a trophy.
"But we've just gotta stop talking about it and put the performance on the board," he added.
"I know that if we play to our ability, I'm confident we can get the job done."
City United are coming off a 34-run loss to South Tamworth in a one-dayer at No 1 Oval last Saturday.
"But City have got a good side," Greentree said. "You can't take anything for granted playing them."
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
