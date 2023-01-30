A drive-through 'Return and Earn' facility will make it easier for can collectors to claim their cents' worth.
In collaboration with the St Vincent de Paul Society, an automated depot will make sorting cans and bottles "easy" and more "convenient".
The new facility, located at 4 Macintosh Street in Taminda, allows customers to pour bin-loads of recycling into a self-sorting machine, and tap their card to claim their cash.
NSW state manager for Vinnies Return and Earn Carl Xuereb, said the facility was for the entire community, but would be crucial in getting pubs and clubs on board.
Staff collected cans and bottles from pubs during the country music festival and saw 43 local businesses sign up as on-going customers.
"We offer them the bins, we go pick them up, it's free processing, and then whatever they want to do with the money is up to them," Mr Xuereb said.
Customers will still be able to claim 10 cents per can or bottle, or choose to donate it to a local charity.
Twelve cents will then be divided between St Vinnies, Tamworth Regional Council, and recycling company Cleanaway.
Mr Xuereb said due to the demand of the manual Return and Earn facility in Tamworth, it was a no-brainer to set up another location.
"Regional is the way to go, it's such a great community up here and there's a need," he said.
In the past year, Mr Xuereb said almost 40 people were travelling from Tamworth to Cardiff to access an automated depot.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said the new facility was the "next generation" of Return and Earn.
"It's a win-win," he said.
"You've got to keep thinking outside the square when it comes to charitable organisations, how they earn money and how they keep providing for the community and all those valuable services."
The facility is open Monday to Saturday, 8:30am until 3:30pm.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
