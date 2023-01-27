The country music capital is committed to broadening its relationship with Sister City, Sannohe, in Japan.
In a ceremony at Tamworth Community Centre a new protocol was signed reaffirming the commitment of both cities to developing their relationship.
The protocol establishes guidelines for visits to take place, but the mayors are keen to discuss opportunities for how links could be broadened, Tamworth mayor Russell Webb said.
Like Tamworth, Sannohe has a strong agricultural industry. The town is much smaller than Tamworth, with growing the population one of its biggest challenges.
The Sannohe delegates were meant to visit in 2022 in time for the 50th country music festival, but COVID halted the trip.
READ MORE:
Mayor Kasuhiko Matsuo said resuming the high school exchange program that was cancelled due to the pandemic is a high priority.
"It is my sincere hope that we will be able to overcome the trials of COVID-19 and work together to continue strengthening and deepening our bonds," he said.
Sannohe is one of the Tamworth region's longest City relationships, dating back to 1983, and formalised in 2001.
Local resident and member of the Rotary Club Bill Forrest and his son Allan played an instrumental role in building links with Sannohe.
The mayors planned to discuss the continuation of the cultural exchange program and explore and develop a young children's connection program, linking children and families through the use of technology.
A tree was planted by the mayors in Tamworth Regional Botanic Gardens to symbolise growth.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.