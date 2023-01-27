IT was a day to celebrate community on the Liverpool Plains with locals applauded for their contributions to the region.
In the annual Australia Day awards, Ian Carter was announced as the Citizen of the Year for his commitment to enhancing the economic and social prosperity of the region.
Mr Carter has been instrumental in both the Quirindi Silo Art Project and the Sunflowers on the Plains Group.
He first planted a plot in 2021 which saw 5000 people flock to the area, with such large interest he installed QR codes to educate visitors about the plains and has just opened his patch for 2023 to the public.
Mr Carter was described as a motivated leader, who constantly shows initiative and community commitment.
The Young Citizen of the Year award went to 17-year-old Molly Owen.
The teenager was recognised as a great role model for her peers and a fantastic ambassador for the region.
She was a featured artist in the school spectacular and is an award winning public speaker at the state level.
Peter Jenkins was the winner of the Marie Maunder Community Service Award for his long-term service to a variety of committees.
The man-behind-the-scenes has been a member of the race committee for more than 40 years, is a registered Justice of the Peace and is heavily involved with the Over 60's Cricket Club team.
The Local Legend award was presented to Geoff Barwick, a generational farmer and valued member of the community.
Mr Barwick leads the local Rural Fire Brigade, is regularly stationed on the barbeque at community fundraising events, and runs multiple social media pages to promote the area.
He organises social tennis and bowls and donates his time as a skilled photographer at many community functions free of charge.
Liverpool Plains State Emergency Services member Fran Lloyd was the winner of the Emergency Services Community Award.
During her three year time at the local branch she has helped boost volunteer numbers and adapted to a number of different roles.
She is trained and qualified in storm damage operations and has recently been deployed to other areas to assist with flood operations.
Golf player Del Short was announced as Senior Sportsperson of the Year.
The talented sports woman has previously won club champion and the Peugeot Women's Classic NSW State Finals.
She has represented Quirindi Golf Club at a number of open days and tournaments and has been awarded a life membership.
With a passion for horses Robin Henry was awarded Junior Sportsperson of the Year.
Robin has flown the flag for Quirindi at a number of state and national events.
She was selected for the national Agricultural Show Area 2 show jumping team and secured the title of Reserve Champion Showjumper at a national final.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
