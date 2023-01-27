For City United the equation is simple - the reward huge.
A win over South Tamworth in a final-round 40-over clash at No 1 Oval on Saturday would propel them into the one-day final the following Friday night.
However, a loss could result in City missing a spot in the final and the chance to secure what for them would be a rare piece of silverware.
City are in second spot on the ladder on 29 points, two points behind North Tamworth, who have the bye on Saturday.
Third-placed Old Boys (24 points) and fourth-placed Bective East (22) - who meet at Riverside 1 on Saturday - can also make the final.
City United broke a long silverware drought when they beat North Tamworth in the Twenty20 final in 2021.
City's skipper, Tait Jordan, said the "the ball's in our court".
"Let's hope we stand up and win the game on the weekend," he said.
"We win this weekend and we go minor premiers for the one-day comp," the quick also said. "And then it puts us in good stead for the final on Friday.
"We'd love some more silverware; we've only won the T20 comp in the last 20 years or something.
"So it would be nice to break the drought with the one-day comp [win]. And then that should give us some good experience come the two-dayers at the end of the year."
City United have the best net run rate for the one-dayers, and Jordan said the side were "definitely happy" with their batting.
"But it just depends on the pitch ... that throws a lot of uncertainty into it each week," he said.
Jordan singled out for praised allrounder Aaron Baker.
The fast-bowling opener, who relocated to Tamworth from Sydney in August, has scored 204 run at an average of 22.67 in all forms of the game this season. He has also taken 14 wickets at 9.86.
Jordan said Baker had added "some firepower" at the top of the innings.
City quick Jack McVey, the captain added, had been "going pretty well without fully firing on all cylinders".
"But I think now is his chance to really fire up and lead us through into the finals," Jordan said.
I'm passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I'm genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
