It was a trip that changed Aaron Baker's life.
When the 21-year-old and his partner, Talisha Mura, visited Tamworth last Christmas, it confirmed what he already suspected: he was living in the wrong place.
So in August, he and Mura left their hometown of Sydney and relocated to Tamworth.
And at Riverside 1 on Saturday, this moustachioed bear of a man ripped through South Tamworth's batting lineup to take 6-6 off four overs as City United stayed unbeaten this season with a 32-run win in a one-dayer.
Read also:
Baker's match-winning display of medium pace bowling was, in a way, a reflection of his state of mind.
"I love it up here. Hoping to buy a place eventually and settle in up here," said the carpenter, who works as a supervisor at Bramwell Homes.
"It's different to what I was doing," he said of his job. "Because I was just working, and now I'm more organising stuff."
Mura's aunt and uncle own Papa Luigi's in Peel Street, and also moved to Tamworth from Sydney.
Baker and Mura are living with them until they find their own home.
"It's much more relaxed than Sydney," Baker said. "I'm a pretty relaxed sort of person ... I think that's why I liked it [Tamworth] so much."
Baker considers himself a batsman and part-time bowler.
On Saturday, he opened the innings and was out for four - caught behind by Tom Groth off Carter McIlveen.
City were removed for 106 in the 34th over, with opener Brad Smith top-scoring (42).
Souths skipper Chris Skilton claimed 5-4 off 4.3 overs, while McIlveen took 3-34 off eight overs.
Baker and fellow quick Jack McVey (3-24 off 6.5 overs) then combined to remove Souths for 74 in the 25th over.
Baker, who picked up a wicket with his opening delivery, said the ball "was just coming out good" from his hand.
"Can't complaint, really, he said.
"I prefer to focus on my batting," he also said. "But if I get a bowl, I get a bowl."
City, who lead the competition, meet Old Boys in a two-dayer this Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.