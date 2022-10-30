The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Aaron Baker: City United's new weapon savouring his tree change

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
October 30 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth fits Aaron Baker like a glove. Picture by Mark Bode

It was a trip that changed Aaron Baker's life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.