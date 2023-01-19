RESILIENCE is the key to a long-lasting career in the music industry.
That's according to musician Amber Lawrence, who has relied on her ability to bounce back during the decades she's been making and performing country music.
The artist is celebrating 20 years in Tamworth with an anniversary show on January 20, what she calls 'the biggest kids country show, ever', and acting as a mentor to contestants taking part in the Golden Gig.
"I have done so many facets of the industry that I have learned over the years," she told the Leader.
"I think just being able to share the old world of music with the new world, and just inspire them to work really hard.
"That's how I've got a career in music."
READ MORE:
Guests at her anniversary show should expect her and her band of 20 years to party.
"All of us will be celebrating the fact that we have a career still and it's still growing and we still enjoy it," she said.
As a child, her parents didn't play country music, and she has very few memories of music at all. She found her passion herself.
"At 19 years old, I stumbled upon a LeAnne Rimes album, and I loved it, and then The Chicks were next," she said.
"I found my way to the Australian country music section and loved Melinda Schneider, and Beccy Cole and whatever they were producing."
It was the lyrics and the emotive instrumentation of the country genre that pulled her in.
"There's that heart that beats in country music," she said.
"There's many different types of country music styles, and you can have your party country music, and I've got some of that, and you can have your alt country, you can have all of it.
"But I do love to make sure there's some songs that really make people connect and feel something."
She's been touring her album Living For The Highlights, a "snapshot" of experiencing COVID, since July.
"Lots of tough things happened in that time for me and for many people," she said.
"I still came out of it with an album that radiates positivity and strength, and living for the highlights.
"Looking forward to those days when we're back as we are, doing what we used to do with as little care as possible."
The song Bring It Back is about returning to normal life, and getting back to festivals, like the annual Tamworth event.
If it wasn't for the festival, Amber doesn't think she would have a career.
"Back 20 years ago, the only thing I knew about country music was Tamworth," she said.
"And you knew you had to come here, somehow."
A highlight of the festival for her was the very first year, when she made it to the grand final and scored second in a talent quest.
Being in the cavalcade, winning Golden Guitars and packing out audiences are among the other highlights.
Career highlights include being nominated for an ARIA, entertaining troops in Afghanistan and East Timor, singing in front of the former president of the USA and former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, and touring.
The lowlights are when things don't go as planned, she said.
"I think the hardest part is when you've worked just as hard as anyone else and you don't get what you're hoping for," she said.
"That happens to all of us at times, and you just have to pull your chin up, and pull your socks up, go again."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.