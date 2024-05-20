'Great production, great execution' DIESEL injects thrills into Big Chill Festival

Big Chill Festival co-headline act, Australian singer/songwriter Diesel said he and his crew were thoroughly impressed with the production and execution of Armidale's Big Chill Festival.
"The crew came out and looked at everything here before I arrived, the word from them was that from a production perspective, everything was great and when I got here I could see what they meant," he said.
"For an outdoors event like this, it's important to get everything right. We're talking about things like generators, power, it's really important that those things are covered.
"They may seem like slightly boring things to the general public but for an outdoors event, it can be the difference."
Diesel had just completed early on-stage sound checks in preparation for his 4pm Sunday headline slot under the big top tent that had been set up by Armidale Regional Council as a precaution to predicted unfavourable weather.
He followed on from a stellar line up of artists performing throughout the day including bluesman Sam Buckley, Loren Ryan, Tori Drake and Splashpool.
"I really love playing these kind of outdoors events," the ARIA award winner said.
"Indoors is great you know because it's more controlled but the set up here at the Big Chill Is ideal, it's bit of both because you have a top over the stage and floor which gives it a bit of a kind of thick slap back which from a sound point of view is nice and what you kind of look for as a performer.
"Just the fresh air as well, I thrive on oxygen when I'm performing and to be outdoors is always much better for me.
"The festival atmosphere you cannot beat, it brings a relaxed feeling to people and you can feel it straight away and you can definitely sense it here, the open elements, the fresh air, the open sky.
"It's amazing that we have, in this country started to utilise more readily the outdoors and to be honest I don't know why it wasn't thought about years ago, where you have beautiful spots like this, put in a stage and bang, away you go."
Diesel's set included many of his classic, well-known rock hits such as Tip of my tongue, Cry in Shame, Soul Revival and Don't need love, as well as some tracks that he and his band had recently rediscovered and were clearly enjoying playing live.
"I'm truly grateful for being invited to these kinds of outdoors events in regional areas," he said.
"Some people seem to think that the cities are more important because I guess the infrastructure is bigger and they have this idea that the interest will spread out further but it's not always the case.
"I've worked in regional areas on par with the cities from the beginning and I've never felt any distinction whether its regional, city whatever.
"I've been blown off my feet so many times where I've turned up to a festival where it seems as though there population is not big but when the gig happens people just come from all around."
