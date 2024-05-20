Big Chill Festival a hit despite Saturday storm

More than 4000 people descended on the Armidale Showgrounds for the Big Chill Festival.
A storm did its best to dampen proceedings on Saturday as things turned bitterly cold alongside a downpour laden with thunder and lightning.
But the addition of a big top tent over the main stage saved proceedings which went off largely unhindered.
"The weather started off on our side and then turned horrible," Mayor Sam Coupland said.
"It gave credence to the name Big Chill, but if it weren't for the big top it could have been terrible, but it was a fantastic day and Armidale came out in force."
The mayor also sung the praises of the addition of a second Live and Local stage, which was shut down temporarily on Saturday, but allowed promotion for homegrown performers.
"The second stage has been really fun just to get some of the local talent out," Cr Coupland said.
Local groups included bands, a rap outfit and even a drag queen show, which drew plenty of cheers and whistles from the enthusiastic crowd.
With a number of large metropolitan festivals shutting down, many of the artists also heaped praise on the festival.
"It's cool to come out and see, it's a fully fledged festival and the set up here is incredible - it's the size of Splendour in the Grass," The Rubens lead singer Sam Margin said.
Guyra farmer and DJ, Ben Jackson, the Electric Postman said he was "thrilled, humbled and excited" to perform as part of the festival.
The DJ spun up a flawlessly complementary set as he whipped the crowd into a frenzy on Saturday night energising the crowd in the lead-up to the Rubens' headline set.
"We had a number of the bands saying what a credit it was to go somewhere with all of the events that are being cancelled," Cr Coupland said on Sunday.
Sunday headliner Diesel said it was a great blend of indoor and outdoor.
"The festival atmosphere you cannot beat, it brings a relaxed feeling to people and you can feel it straight away and you can definitely sense it here, the open elements, the fresh air, the open sky," Diesel told the Express on Sunday.
"It's amazing that we have, in this country started to utilise more readily the outdoors and to be honest I don't know why it wasn't thought about years ago, where you have beautiful spots like this, put in a stage and bang, away you go."
Deputy mayor Todd Redwood praised council's Big Chill team who had the forethought to plan for the big top and also arranged the change to the Showgrounds instead of the already water-logged sportsground.
"The general sentiment from everyone was that it's a fantastic event, hats off to the council team, they've been resilient in the last minute changes and getting the big top and all the associated logistics that go with that," Cr Redwood said.
Locals brewers and distillers offered plenty of variety of cold drinks and cocktails for the thousands-strong crowd, while food and sweets vendors were also inundated across the weekend.
"The vendors have had a great time and the sales were up," Cr Redwood said.
Sunday morning the mayor joined the maniacs who took a cold plunge in Dumaresq Dam and said that was indicative of the weekend's success.
"I've just come out of the chilly dip, I reckon there were about 150 people torturing themselves, which was a great hangover cure for those that needed it," he said with a laugh.
With pre-sale tickets sold out and gate reserve tickets also cleared out the Festival certainly beat the weather and drew a simple verdict from the mayor.
"It's a win," he said. "2025 will be even bigger and better - the big chill under the big top."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.