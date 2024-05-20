The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
Photos

Big Chill Festival a hit despite Saturday storm

By Jacob McMaster and Heath Forsyth
Updated May 20 2024 - 4:54pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 4000 people descended on the Armidale Showgrounds for the Big Chill Festival.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Celebrity

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.