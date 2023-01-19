The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Tamworth Country Music Festival 2023: Scott Burford attempts record-breaking busking session

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
Updated January 19 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE record for the world's longest busking session is held at 26 hours - but a busker on the boulevard of dreams at the Tamworth Country Music Festival plans to change that.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.