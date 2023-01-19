The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Melanie Dyer nominated for two Golden Guitars at Tamworth Country Music Festival

RG
By Rachel Gray
January 19 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dyer is hoping to win her own Golden Guitar at Saturday night's gala event at TRECC. Picture by Peter Hardin

Country-pop singer-songwriter Melanie Dyer from Inverell says she is incredibly excited to be nominated for two Golden Guitars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.