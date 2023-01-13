The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth, Gunnedah, Liverpool Plains, Uralla, Walcha and Gwydir Shire Councils to get emergency roads funding

By Newsroom
Updated January 13 2023 - 3:53pm, first published 3:00pm
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb, roads minister Sam Farraway and Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson, Picture from file

MORE THAN $5 million has been fast-tracked to get pothole-plagued roads and damaged transport networks fixed after relentless flooding and rain in 2022.

