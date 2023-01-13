MORE THAN $5 million has been fast-tracked to get pothole-plagued roads and damaged transport networks fixed after relentless flooding and rain in 2022.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said Tamworth, Gunnedah, Liverpool Plains, Uralla, Walcha and Gwydir Shire Councils are six of 17 across NSW who will get the early release of funds.
Mr Farraway said the emergency funding for councils was on top of more than $60 million in funding already provided to councils last year.
"This new, first of its kind, natural disaster funding program allows councils to build back their road and transport infrastructure to withstand extreme weather events, it's the way of the future and will help our great state to come back stronger after a natural disaster," he said.
The money is set to flow shortly but there are no details on which roads will be fixed first as part of the announcement.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said Tamworth and Gunnedah councils would take $2 million each, while Liverpool Plains would take $1.5 million.
"This funding is in addition to the $500 million Regional and Local Roads Repair Program which I know will deliver millions more for the region," Mr Anderson said.
"We know how devastating last year's record rainfall was on our local road network and road crews have been working around the clock to make our roads safe again."
