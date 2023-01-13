The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Federal Health Minister reverses Medicare decision that nearly shut the Uralla Medical Centre

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated January 13 2023 - 1:17pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall, left, and Dr Ricardo Alkhouri in his Uralla Medical Centre practice. Picture supplied

A small country community is rejoicing after the federal government stepped in to save a local GP clinic from imminent closure.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.