Cricket: Ben Taylor returns to Manilla and Bective East after spending 2022 in Queensland

By Zac Lowe
January 11 2023 - 6:00pm
Ben Taylor will be back in action for Bective this weekend, when they take on North Tamworth in a T20 clash. Picture by Gareth Gardner.

Ben Taylor's presence was fleeting but profound last season.

