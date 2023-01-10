The last time Jock Campbell was involved a Wallabies camp he was dreaming of making his Wallabies debut.
Fast forward four months and the Inverell product is back in camp as a fully-fledged Wallaby and with the chance to play at a World Cup dangling on the horizon.
Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the 27-year-old said it has been "good to see everyone" again and spoke of a "refreshed" feeling around the group.
"It was a long year, ups and downs, so I think everyone enjoyed their time off to spend time with family and go away," he said.
The first camp of what will be a big year, Wallabies coach Dave Rennie said before the camp the coaching staff would be using the four days "to make sure all players head back to their franchises with a clear understanding on what will give them the best chance of representing their country in a World Cup year".
Campbell had his meeting on Monday.
One of seven outside backs involved in the camp, he said it wasn't so much "just one thing" they outlined they wanted to see from him if he's to cement the fullback spot.
"It's a lot of things.. distributing, obviously the high ball, kicking game and stuff like that," he said.
"I feel like no-one's really nailed down the position but there's a lot of guys that are capable."
"I feel like we've got a lot of depth in that position and even on the wing too.
"We saw a lot of guys perform well on the Spring Tour."
The likes of Mark Nawaqanitawase firmly came into frame with a string of impressive performances. Several other candidates are presently plying their trade overseas and so aren't part of the camp.
But Campbell is "confident in [his] own ability" and sees the competition for spots as a positive.
"A lot of competition creates depth and everyone just performs better," he said.
"If you only have one or two guys, everyone sort of rests on their laurels, which I don't think anyone can really do in this team at the moment."
