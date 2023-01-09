HOSPITALITY venues across the city are checking their supplies, taking note of their staff levels, and finalising what will be on the menu at the Tamworth Country Music Festival.
The idea for Aboriginal-owned business, the Little Red Diner, came to Fred Hooper during a rugby league game, because the line up for food was long.
"You line up for an hour, and you'll miss three games," Mr Hooper said.
The diner sold out of lamb with another day left to go at the 2022 country music festival.
"We've learnt from that, and this year, we've got plenty of supply, and we'll be going for the whole festival," he said.
Saltbush lamb and gravy rolls, and salt bush lamb loaded fries will be on the diner's menu during the event.
It's business as usual for School Bus Diner owner Vincent Tusa, who has been through the festival plenty of times before.
"For us, it's just a bit of a walk in the park," he said
A German menu will be on offer at the diner, with bratwurst, German sausages, chorizo and traditional frankfurter.
Burger Bulls will be firing up the trusty truck again, which the business recently parked in favour of a restaurant.
The festival menu will be minimised to beef burgers, chicken burgers, pork burgers, and a lot of chips, according to co-owner Dilbir Singh.
The new restaurant will still be serving the entire menu, as well as coffee in the mornings.
But, the two venues aren't just meant to capitalise on the thousands of visitors expected to flock to the city, Mr Singh said.
"Our main thing is when people are going to enjoy the festivals, we just want to make sure they're still getting a good feed," he said.
The restaurant has called on previous colleagues and co-workers to give them a hand running both the truck and the restaurant for the 10-day-festival.
"We have plenty of staff to serve our guests in the country music festival," he said.
