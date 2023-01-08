AN intersection in Tamworth notorious for near misses and long wait times could see improvements in traffic flows after a push to install turning arrows.
Turning right from Marius Street onto Brisbane Street has been a problem plaguing motorists for decades but with line ups of cars getting longer and longer council has decided enough is enough.
Council's local traffic committee chair Cr Phil Betts said Transport for NSW was carrying out a study on the traffic flow of the CBD with the hopes to install new right turn arrows on both Marius Street and Peel Street.
"The intersection [Marius and Brisbane Street] has become very busy over the last 10 years," he said.
"It's gotten to a point now that it's critical that something is done to ensure adequate signage and that the light system works."
Giving cars the right of way is hoped to make the intersection "far safer," Cr Betts said.
It's a change residents have been calling for, councillor Helen Tickle said at a meeting last month.
"Too many people have experienced long wait times and near misses," she said.
"The traffic lights don't stay on long enough for people to get around."
Recently, emergency services raced to the intersection following a collision between a green P-plater and another driver.
The cars had extensive damage with fire crews deployed to mop up oil spills and clear debris from the road - something emergency services know all too well after dozens of call outs over the years.
Labelled a "real issue", the traffic study will also look at installing a right turn arrow for motorists turning from Peel Street onto Brisbane Street.
The delay in getting the green light for the project is due to the complexity of syncing up the lights across the CBD, Cr Betts said.
But as Tamworth's population slowly creeps towards 100,000 it's pedal to the metal to get the new lights up.
"As communities anywhere grow you find you have to adjust the traffic flow and the mechanism of how you manage those areas," Cr Betts said.
A spokesperson for Transport for NSW said the government department was working hand-in-hand with council to develop an 'integrated transport plan'.
"This study will identify and prioritise short to medium term infrastructure and service upgrades to improve safety and efficiency across the Tamworth transport network," the spokesperson said.
The study will included planning for public transport, sustainable transport facilities and road upgrades.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
