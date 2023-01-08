The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth Regional Council asks Transport for NSW to install right turn arrows at Brisbane and Marius Street intersection

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
January 8 2023 - 5:00pm
Tamworth councillor and chair of Local Traffic Committee Phil Betts at the Marius and Brisbane Street intersection. Picture by Gareth Gardner

AN intersection in Tamworth notorious for near misses and long wait times could see improvements in traffic flows after a push to install turning arrows.

Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

