A YOUNG man was fighting for life in hospital after he was thrown from a car in an accident.
The crash happened near Spring Ridge just before midnight on Friday.
Emergency services were deployed to the area after reports a man was injured in a car rollover.
Paramedics, as well as the State Emergency Service (SES), Rural Fire Service (RFS), VRA, and police, arrived on scene to find a man, aged in his 20s, with critical injuries.
Emergency services said he was ejected from the vehicle in the rollover.
READ ALSO:
Paramedics treated the man for suspected head and internal injuries at the scene.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the scene with a doctor and paramedic on board.
They treated the man and he was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle.
The helicopter service said the man was listed in a critical condition.
The cause of the crash is being investigated.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.