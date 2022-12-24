The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Man in a critical condition after car rollover at Spring Ridge

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated December 25 2022 - 10:33am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter landed near Spring Ridge in the early hours of Saturday. Picture supplied by WRHS

A YOUNG man was fighting for life in hospital after he was thrown from a car in an accident.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.