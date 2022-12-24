AN ICE dealer that was caught when he crashed a car near Tamworth and stashed a pencil case full of drugs nearby is looking for a rehab bed after leaving a diversionary program.
Tamworth Local Court heard Brady Marquett had spent more than three months at the facility after he was granted bail to go there.
"It's not really bad news, it's not very good news," defence solicitor Geoff Archer said.
He said the 26-year-old was now engaging with rehabilitation and was looking for a residential program.
"He can demonstrate that he's doing something about his illicit drug problem," Mr Archer said.
Marquett had been released from custody to go to the live-in diversionary program so new bail conditions had to be set for him in court.
He must live at a Tamworth address, engage with a rehabilitation program and stay home overnight.
Police prosecutor Alix Thom agreed to the conditions.
"I'll note the bail review is not opposed," magistrate Julie Soars said.
Marquett had already pleaded guilty to the five charges levelled against him after his arrest and he will be sentenced in February next year.
A full background report into his offending was ordered in court.
Plain clothes police had been travelling behind him near Currabubula before they found his black Holden Captiva crashed in a ditch off Warral Road in West Tamworth.
Police asked Marquett - who was a green P-plater and disqualified from driving at the time - if he was okay.
Officers noticed him pulling at a patch of long grass and a search of the spot revealed a polka dot pencil case stuffed with three golf ball-sized chunks of the drug ice.
A search of the car uncovered an iPhone on the dashboard with an open app showing Marquett had driven more than 350km and had reached a top speed of more than 187km per hour.
He was handcuffed and taken to hospital in an ambulance, but left without consulting a doctor when his arrest was lifted for treatment.
Police investigated his whereabouts and he was charged.
Marquett will be sentenced for supplying a prohibited drug; driving while disqualified; driving recklessly or furiously in a speed or manner dangerous; and two drug driving offences.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
