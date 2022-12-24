A MAN has been seriously injured after falling out of a tree on Christmas Eve.
The accident happened on Saturday morning on a property at Graman, near Inverell.
Ambulance paramedics were deployed to the property to a man aged in his early 20s who "fell a substantial height from a tree".
When they arrived on scene, they called for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter because of the serious nature of the injuries, and where the property was located.
Paramedics treated the man for serious lung and pelvic injuries.
The chopper's critical care medical team, which included a doctor and paramedic, arrived just after midday and stabilised the man at the scene.
He was then flown to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle in a serious but stable condition.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
