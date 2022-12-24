The Tamworth Jockey Club's Christmas Eve meeting has gone off with a festive bang.
A high-spirted crowd descended on Tamworth Racecourse for the eight-race TAB meeting, with the weather temperate and the recent rain a non-factor.
As eye-catching summer frocks dominated trackside, local trainer Cody Morgan ruled on the track: his four winners a career first for him.
Read more:
The meeting was billed as a family friendly occasion, and Morgan embraced that spirit: "We had a lot of family and friends up that are not normally at the races. So it was really good."
Morgan described training four winners for the first time as "a great thrill on Christmas Eve".
Zach Hatch was at the racecourse with his partner, Abby Schmiedel. A farrier by trade, Hatch works with Morgan and put money on two of his winners: Bullawa Creek and Broken Hill.
"Great day - backed plenty of winners," Hatch said.
TJC general manager Michael Buckley said he was "really happy with the day".
"Pleasantly surprised with the turnout," he said. "The response from the people of Tamworth was really good."
He continued: "To give you a [crowd] number, wouldn't be able to, but certainly stronger than your average weekday [meeting]."
Buckley believes it may have been the club's inaugural Christmas Eve meeting. He said:
Going back through the history [of the club], I haven't been able to find a Christmas Eve meeting.
Originally scheduled for Friday, the meeting was pushed back a day to accommodate the rescheduled Coonabarabran Cup.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.