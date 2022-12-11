His year started with a stunning KO in his professional debut, and ended with the biggest win of his career.
Josh McCulloch - a shooting star blazing a path across the Muay Thai universe - has defended his Rise Championship national lightweight title with a third-round stoppage of hugely experienced Thai Orono Pumlumnow at the Sleeman Sports Complex in Brisbane on Saturday night.
The statement victory at 61.2kg - achieved on a high-profile card in which Jake Lund beat George Mann to capture the WBC light heavyweight diamond world title - earned the 21-year-old Tamworth bank teller the KO of the night award.
McCulloch said he dominated the No 2 fight on the card from the outset, before dropping Pumlumnow with a leg kick in the third round and then stopping him after a knee and series of leg kicks was followed by a vicious elbow that opened a gapping cut on the Thai's forehead and resulted in his corner throwing in the towel.
It was McCulloch's third straight stoppage win and his fourth stoppage in his fifth pro bout.
The triumph, achieved on the grandest stage of his career, has further enhanced his reputation and set him up for a massive 2023 as he chases a WBC national title - either at lightweight or his preferred featherweight (58.9kg).
McCulloch dos not believe he "lost a second" of the contest. The Baby-Faced Assassin said he "stayed calm and enjoyed the experience".
"He's such a well-known Thai in Australia and very well respected," McCulloch said. "And to be able to stop him in the third round and come out unscathed. To be honest, I'm very proud of myself."
He added: "I'm not looking for anyone's respect, or anything like that. But I'm hoping a lot of people respect me after this sort of victory, and, I guess, put me up at that level with the WBC contenders in Australia."
It was McCulloch's 21st victory in his 25th contest. The former national amateur champion is unbeaten since 2016, with his resume also including two losses and two draws.
He said he could "potentially" get a crack at a WBC national belt in his next bout, as the WBC was "definitely on board" his career and "like" his fighting style.
"They said they were gonna do whatever they could do to make it [a title shot] happen," he added. "So good signs."
McCulloch's trainer, Scott Chaffey - who built his charge from the ground up over the seven years they have worked together - said "Joshy put on an absolute clinic, a masterclass". It was McCulloch's best-ever showing, he said.
"His performance was just amazing," he continued, adding that he "couldn't be more proud" of him.
"It seems like the bigger the occasion, the tougher the opponent, the more Josh rises to the occasion," he said.
