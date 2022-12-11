The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Josh McCulloch halts Orono Pumlumnow in third round in Brisbane

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated December 11 2022 - 11:30am, first published 11:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh McCulloch is congratulated by his partner, Tessi Walters, after another arresting display. Picture Facebook

His year started with a stunning KO in his professional debut, and ended with the biggest win of his career.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.