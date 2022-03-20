news, latest-news,

Josh McCulloch's pursuit of a world championship has gained even more momentum after his dominating performance in capturing the Rise lightweight national title in Brisbane. The Tamworthian's effort against the Gold Coast's Jayden Staiti, at the Sleeman Sports Complex on Saturday night, earned him the performance of the night accolade. McCulloch's trainer, Scott Chaffey, said he would soon be able to announce that the red-hot 21-year-old's next bout would be the biggest of his career, and would be staged in Queensland in June. Read more: "We're over the moon," Chaffey said. "Once again, I think we were treated as very much the underdog coming into this fight. "Anyone who knows Josh, knew that we were gonna get the job done - and we definitely did that. "And from that we've opened up some pretty good opportunities. So I think we're in for a big year ahead." The former national amateur champion, unbeaten since 2016, has had an arresting start to his professional career. Saturday's five-round triumph followed a sensational first-round KO in his professional debut last month. In his two pro fights, the 2019 Tamworth Regional Council sportsperson of the year has showcased his full arsenal with devastating effect. And, as Chaffey said, the Muay Thai community is paying attention. And what's more, he has done it fighting above his preferred weight of 58.9kg. Saturday's contest was fought at 61.25kg. Staiti went into the bout with 15 wins in 22 fights and has won at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. McCulloch - who now has 18 wins, two losses and two draws in 21 fights - finished the contest seemingly without a mark on his boyish face. Chaffey said McCulloch "controlled the fight and fought at the tempo that he wanted to fight at". Staiti "was no slouch", he added, but his charge "just raised the bar again" in a big fight. "Josh has a big workrate ... and I think the other guy just couldn't keep up and sort of gassed, and Josh really capitalised on that," he said. "It was a great performance by Josh. I think he showcased all eight weapons of Muay Thai really well, whether it was punches, kicks, knees or elbows, and he definitely would've won over a lot of people last night [Saturday]." McCulloch's performance of the night gong earned him a 12- month sponsorship deal with a supplements company. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KUhQizDbwW8WqAyPP4x5yp/b2b80be0-5e69-4f5c-aee8-6756f0deccf2.jpg/r0_18_1566_903_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg