news, latest-news,

It was the head kick heard around Australia's Muay Thai fraternity. When Josh McCulloch knocked out Newcastle's Nathan Jones with a perfectly executed rear right head kick on the bell in the first round of their fight at Shellharbour on Saturday night, the Tamworthian produced the ultimate "statement" in his professional debut. Jones was left sprawled out on the canvas after McCulloch's shine struck him flush on the left side of the head. Read more: "That just came out of nowhere," a ringside commentator said. McCulloch, 21, said he was "super excited" - with the victory generating a lot of buzz. "The amount of messages I've been getting," he said. "Heaps of promoters have started to get in contact with us, to see what we can do next. It's pretty much exploded." It was "100 per cent" his best ever kick, he said, adding that it was "definitely a great way" to launch his pro career. The 62.5kg bout came after McCulloch had a decorated amateur career in which he won a national title while compiling a record of 16 wins, two losses and two draws. His last loss was in August 2016. He said: "Scott [Chaffey, his trainer] and I worked so hard on that technique [the rear right head kick] - and it paid off. "Honestly, I thought if the head kick was gonna come up, it was gonna be in the later rounds. So I did surprise myself a bit. When I landed the head kick, I was like, 'He's actually down!'" He continued: "Scott told me if I'm gonna throw a head kick, just throw it with everything - and I did that." It was McCulloch's third contest against Jones. As amateurs, they had a draw [McCulloch believes he won the fight] before the Tamworth fighter beat Jones on points in Toukley in early 2020. Jones went into Saturday's bout - McCulloch's first in a year - with three wins and no losses as a pro, and was the pre-fight betting favourite. "I definitely made a big statement in the pro ranks," McCulloch said, adding that he believes his boyish looks and affability [he bore a gaping smile at the pre-fight face-off with Jones] had fooled some people into underestimating him. "He looks like he's 12, too, that kid," a ringside commentator said as Jones lay flat on his back on the canvas. McCulloch, the 2019 Tamworth Regional Council sportsperson of the year, said he planned to keep his clean-cut image as he pursued a world title. "It's something I really enjoy," he said of fighting. "I don't want to put a tough face on ... I just like to enjoy it in the moment, because it's gone pretty quick." His pro debut certainly was. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KUhQizDbwW8WqAyPP4x5yp/a707a242-1c74-4402-9794-2b39a6a1356a.jpg/r0_109_1368_882_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg