Jo Sangster resigns as general manager of Liverpool Plains Shire Council

By Newsroom
Updated December 15 2022 - 1:42pm, first published 12:30pm
Jo Sangster is stepping down as General Manager for Liverpool Plains Shire Council after three years. Picture file, supplied

General Manager for Liverpool Plains Shire Council, Jo Sangster, is stepping down after three years in the top job.

