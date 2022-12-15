General Manager for Liverpool Plains Shire Council, Jo Sangster, is stepping down after three years in the top job.
Ms Sangster, who hailed from Katherine in the Northern Territory, was appointed to the role in 2019.
Her resignation was announced on Thursday.
"Council is now on track towards financial sustainability with a $3.42 million turnaround in our operating result which shows a very positive improvement, and this has been achieved without compromising our service delivery and maintenance of key assets for the community," Ms Sangster said.
She said it had been a challenging three years, but that she was proud of what staff had achieved during her tenure, especially given some challenging circumstances, including drought, the COVID pandemic and then flooding.
Read also:
"They are an amazing group of dedicated, committed people and the Liverpool Plains community is very fortunate to have their service," Ms Sangster said.
During her time in the top job council has commenced delivery of the $36.9 million Quipolly Water Project, which is the single biggest infrastructure project ever undertaken in the Shire.
Ms Sangster said the project is tracking both on time and on budget.
"This tender was awarded in my time here, with construction well on the way to completion in 2023," she said.
A further $3.5 million has also been secured to implement the Waste Management Strategy 2027 and expenditure on roads maintenance has doubled from $6 million to $12 million per annum.
Ms Sangster said she was particularly proud of the Quirindi Library revitalization project, which has attracted double the number of community users over the past 12 months.
$2.3 million was also invested in delivering the Quirindi Showground Revitalisation project.
Liverpool Plains Shire mayor Doug Hawkins thanked Ms Sangster for her leadership.
"Council conveys its sincere thanks to Ms Sangster for her service to the Council and for leading the organisation during a period of unprecedented challenges," he said.
Ms Sangster will finish up in her role on Friday, December 23.
LPSC Director Infrastructure & Environmental Services, Nathan Skelly, has been appointed as Acting General Manager until the recruitment process for a permanent replacement is completed.
