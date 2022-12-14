MORE than 400 jobs could pop up in the region if a battery storing energy, and connecting to the state's grid, is constructed in Calala.
A 300 megawatt Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) is being proposed at 474 Calala Lane by renewable energy infrastructure developer and operater, Equis.
A drop-in session offering information about the project for locals was held on Wednesday.
READ MORE:
The BESS captures and stores excess energy, and can quickly discharge it during peak demands, power outages and shortages, while boosting supply to the NSW grid, the company said.
It will cover an estimated seven hectares of land and contain up to 960 battery enclosures and the required infrastructure.
The land, which is currently used for agriculture, was selected following extensive studies conducted across several locations.
All requirements are met on the chosen site in Calala, and it is 800m from the Tamworth Substation, allowing connection via a transmission line to the state grid, Equis said.
It will store up to 300 megawatts of energy, which can supply four hours of electricity to power up to 80,000 homes.
Experts will assess the project sites for impacts on environment, biodiversity, cultural heritage, noise, traffic, landscape, visual, fire and bushfire hazards.
The local employment opportunities that will be created during building and operation including labourers, electricians, concrete suppliers, fencing, food and catering, transport and more, Equis said.
The renewable developer said it will also provide funding for local projects determined by the community.
Equis will publish project information and updates on the engagement hub as the project progresses.
The project is in its community consultation stage, and will submit the Environmental Impact Statement in 2023, with construction to start subject to approval in 2023/24.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.