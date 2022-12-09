A MAIN road in Tamworth is at imminent risk if the wet weather continues as council works urgently to stabilise erosion.
The natural phenomenon known as a headcut has developed on the Peel River floodplain next to Jewry Street, near the Ebsworth Street roundabout, at Taminda.
This erosion swiftly spread upstream by about 70m in the past two months due to the six floods that swept through Tamworth in spring.
The headcut is now 40 metres wide and five metres deep, a Tamworth Regional Council spokesperson said.
"It is likely to impact on Jewry Street within the next few flood events," they said.
A report will go before Tamworth councillors on Tuesday night urging council to allocate $250,000 from its roads reserve to the proposed critical repair, and seek funding support from state and federal governments.
The estimation of $250,000 could yet blow out.
"It should be noted that there is currently significant uncertainty around this estimate," the report said.
The government's Natural Disaster Arrangements fund usually only covers the reinstatement of damaged critical infrastructure, but council has engaged in discussions to secure funding and prevent a "future significant impact".
Council will foot the bill in the meantime and its reserve will be reimbursed if funding is secured.
Preliminary work has already started on the necessary works because council anticipates the impact on Tamworth's economy if Jewry Street was to be affected would be significant.
"The cost of mitigation is expected to be significantly less than the cost of future infrastructure repairs," the report said.
"For this reason, the immediate management of the Jewry Street headcut is being treated as a high priority.
Council's engineers have undertaken design of proposed protection works, which will involve reshaping the channel and installing large rock mattresses to absorb the turbulent energy of the floodwater.
Similar protection works have also been successfully installed by council on an eroded channel just west of the Tamworth Jockey Club about four years ago.
Council's most recent experience with a headcut was at Langens Lane.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
