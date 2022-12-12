The state's Resources Regulator has launched an official investigation into an accident at a mine near Tamworth after a worker was seriously injured while using a crowbar.
The incident happened on the morning of November 8 at the Werris Creek Coal Mine, off the Quirindi Road, which is operated by Whitehaven Coal.
The male maintenance worker suffered a serious laceration to his ear when he was hit by a crowbar that he was using to push out a securing pin during an operation to move a 9.8 tonne dozer.
Preliminary inquiries have revealed "the crowbar flicked sideways due to the movement of the counterweight and hit the worker's ear".
He was one of three maintenance workers employed by a equipment hire and maintenance company who were working in a maintenance area on the mine site about 9.15am on the day.
The regulator said it had launched an official investigation to the cause and circumstances surrounding the incident.
As part of its investigation, it will examine the systems of work as well as the risk assessment; the equipment, namely using a crowbar to push a securing pin; lifting loads; the procedures in place; controls; and the contractor management.
It will also examine the counterweight information and what was provided to the workers, the owner of the dozer, and the minor operator; as well as the experience, training and history of the workers involved and their supervisors.
"The mine operator and contractors are co-operating with the investigation," the regulator said.
"A report will be published when the investigation is concluded."
The NSW Resources Regulator is in charge of work health and safety, as well as mine rehabilitation compliance, for all mine and petroleum sites across the state.
