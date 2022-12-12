A TAMWORTH mum has had a huge windfall ahead of Christmas, winning $250,000 on an instant scratchie.
The young mum is a regular scratchie purchaser but made a decision to buy two Instant Scratch-Its tickets in the emerald green colour to match her birthstone.
Then she said her run of "bad luck" was over and couldn't believe what she saw when the numbers came up.
She said the win was "unbelievable" and "life-changing" and it took her awhile for the big shock to sink in.
"We're a young family and we've done it pretty tough in the past year. Honestly, it's come at the most perfect time," she said.
"I usually treat myself to $10 worth of Instant Scratch-Its tickets, but I decided to splurge and buy two.
"I picked this particular ticket because it's the colour of my birthstone - shiny and emerald green.
"When I came back from purchasing the Instant Scratch-Its tickets and some milk, I sat down at the dining table and started to scratch both tickets.
"The first one had won $50, and I thought that was pretty amazing, and then I scratched the second. Every number kept popping up, one by one. I couldn't believe it!"
But it wasn't until she went to cash in the ticket that she realised she'd won big.
"It wasn't until I went to claim the ticket at The Lott head office with my best friend that they told me I'd won $250,000 - a quarter of a million dollars. I had no idea I'd won that much," the young mum said.
"I looked at my best friend and we both said to each other, 'it's real, it's real'.
"All my friends and family are super happy for me. We're going to host a mad barbeque."
Now the woman plans to buy a new car and spend some of the money on the house with her winnings.
"We will look to buy a new car because we're in desperate need of a new one," she said.
"We will also invest in some solar panels for the house so we can save money on our electricity bill."
The woman bought the $10 ticket at CTC South Tamworth in the Southgate Shopping Centre - a business that's no stranger to wins.
In August, a Tamworth man won half-a-million dollars on a scratchie after winning the top prize.
The man, aged in his 20s, thought he was going to have a "heart attack" and "couldn't stop shaking" when he won $1000-a-week for the next 10 years on the instant scratchie.
