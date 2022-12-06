The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Public boys cricket side make State PSSA Knockout final four

SN
By Samantha Newsam
December 7 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Public recently contested the finals of the State PSSA Boys Cricket Knockout. Picture by Peter Hardin 061222PHD004

At the start of the State PSSA Knockout, Tamworth Public boys coach Paul Bowd conceded he didn't really have any idea how they would go.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.