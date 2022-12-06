At the start of the State PSSA Knockout, Tamworth Public boys coach Paul Bowd conceded he didn't really have any idea how they would go.
But it quickly became apparent to him that they had the potential to go far in the competition.
"After the first match I could tell that they'd go pretty well," he said.
"It's a very talented squad."
Last week the side travelled down to Sydney to contest the finals series, as one of the top four sides in the state.
Facing Lennox Head in their semi-final they were beaten by the the eventual champions. They then lost their play-off game against Young, but played well in both games Bowd said.
"I think all the four teams they were fairly evenly matched, so on the day it could have gone any way," he said.
En route to the final they defeated Gunnedah South, Tintinhull, Tamworth South, Guyra and Moree to be crowned North West champions before accounting for Bathurst to earn their place in the final four.
Asked what most impressed him about the boys over the course of the competition, which started back in Term 1 before breaking through the winter terms and resuming this term, Bowd highlight the improvement in some of the fringe players and their sportsmanship.
"I've seen incidences in their matches of boys walking when the umpire has given them not out," he said.
"That sort of stuff, that's quite impressive."
The side was well led by captain Daniel Williams, who along with Sam Rodgers were probably their two standout performers during the finals.
