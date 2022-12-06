MOTOR enthusiasts have swapped the sleigh for a car to spread festive spirit around the streets of the city.
Jake Hockley and Greg McDonald will hit the road on Friday for the second annual toy run, to help families doing it tough.
The pair started the event in a bid to help "make as many people smile" as possible, Mr Hockley said.
"We're never going to be able to help absolutely everyone," he said.
"But as long as we do our bit it will be a good time."
Mr McDonald and Mr Hockley are calling for toy donations, which will be handed out as they drive through the streets on Friday.
The toys will be distributed in suburbs including Westdale, Coledale and Oxley Vale.
"We're trying to get to areas where people might not be as well off as others might be," Mr Hockley said.
Last year around 30 cars, bikes and trucks took to the streets to help spread the festive cheer.
Mr McDonald said this year businesses including Suncorp bank, BCF and Westdale Meats had come on board to show their support.
"Suncorp have four boxes of toys coming from Sydney, two coming from Brisbane, a donation box set up in Tamworth and they have donated money for us to buy toys."
A barbeque will be held at Jake's Car Detailing, on Gunnedah Road at 4:30pm on Friday, before the festive helpers hit the road around 6pm.
Mr Hockley said the pair were also hoping to donate Christmas hams, chooks and turkeys to families doing it tough.
Toys can be dropped off at Jake's Car Detailing or Suncorp Bank.
Tess Kelly
