A THREE-storey apartment building slated for the city's north, will provide short-term flexible accommodation for critical medical staff.
An application submitted to Tamworth Regional Council details a proposal to build 13 one-bedroom apartments, four standard rooms and one three-bedroom apartment at 23-27 Dean Street, near the Tamworth hospital.
The report says the development will help to ease accommodation demand for visiting, rotating and short-term contracted medical staff.
"The provision of accommodation for these practitioners can be problematic," the report says.
"Long-term rentals are not practical for those on short-duration rotating rosters where they may be residing in Tamworth for just a few days, or weeks, in each rotation.
"Hotel accommodation can be costly and impractical for those that are required to attend for weeks or months at a time."
READ ALSO:
The rooms and apartments are said to be "practical", "comfortable" and "cost-effective" and will include large living areas, kitchen and dining facilities and laundry services.
The inclusion of larger units will cater for practitioners who may intend to relocate to Tamworth, potentially with family members, but are yet to secure long-term accommodation.
The apartments will be situated on level one and two, with a 21 space undercover car park taking up the ground floor.
Hearing, gastroenterology, cosmetic surgery and urology medical practices all operate in close proximity of the proposed site.
The development will also include mulched gardens, turfed lawn areas, crushed gravel zones, recreation areas and trees and shrubs.
The proposed construction will generate positive social and economic impacts for local tradespeople, according to the application.
"It is anticipated the proposal will engage predominately local contractors and service providers to undertake construction of the project," the report says.
"[This] will provide continuity of income and employment opportunities for those businesses.
"As well as exposure to multi-storey construction and the use of modern construction techniques, materials and equipment."
The premises will be managed by an "established" local hospitality provider, who will supply administration, cleaning, servicing and laundry facilities for the development.
The application states the proposed development supports the objectives of the New England North West Regional Plan 2041, by creating well-located and diverse housing options to meet demand for travelling workers.
"The provision of this accommodation removes or reduces a significant impediment to attracting and retaining professional medical staff to the region," the report says.
The flexible, cost-effective and short-term accommodation is also said to be aligned with Tamworth Regional Council's Blueprint 100, by promoting the expansion of the city's health precinct.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.