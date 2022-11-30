The Northern Daily Leader
$3.72 million to extend Walcha shared cycleway and footpath network

By Newsroom
November 30 2022 - 2:00pm
Walcha is about to see the largest-ever expansion of its shared cycleway/footpath network, thanks to a $3.72 million investment by the State Government, announced by Walcha Mayor Eric Noakes, left, and Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall.

THE largest-ever single expansion of Walcha's shared cycleway and footpath network is about to get underway, thanks to a huge $3.72 million investment by the State Government.

