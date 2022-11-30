THE largest-ever single expansion of Walcha's shared cycleway and footpath network is about to get underway, thanks to a huge $3.72 million investment by the State Government.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall made the announcement alongside Walcha Mayor Eric Noakes and said the $3,729,174 grant, from the Get NSW Active program, would be used by council to extend the community's existing shared pathway network by approximately 10 kilometres, in three separate sections.
"This is great news for the local community, giving locals more opportunities to get together and get active but also for tourists to easily explore and enjoy the stunning beauty of Walcha," Mr Marshall said.
"This funding will allow Council to continue to provide safe, connected pathways between key locations in the town.
"Council will be extending the existing footpath on Fitzroy Street, up past the newly-built Walcha Men's Shed to the soon to be renewed Lion's Park, then the entire length of Darjeeling Road past the Walcha Racecourse, cemetery and John Oxley Oval.
"This will complete a 7-kilometre loop of connected pathway which also joins the Walcha Showground, Rose Garden, Quota Park, and Pioneer Cottage Museum to the CBD.
"And finally, $1,750,254 of the grant will go towards the construction of a new 2.1-metre wide pathway from the township of Walcha towards the Aboriginal community Summervale.
"It's great to see Walcha Council proactively trying to make it easier for residents to pop down to the local shops without jumping in the car, the smooth pathways in particular beneficial for those living with a disability and the elderly."
Cr Noakes said council was extremely pleased and excited to receive the funding.
"I have no doubt the route will be very popular, for tourists, children and ideal for daily exercise," Cr Noakes said.
"The funding for the pathway to Summervale is massive investment towards providing a safe alternative access into Walcha for a vulnerable community.
"The road is windy, narrow and without any defined cycle lane - the addition of a footpath/cycleway will allow a safe alternative to vehicular travel."
