THE cause of a fire that destroyed a garage is being probed by specialist fire investigators.
Two Rural Fire Service (RFS) trucks as well as firefighters from Fire and Rescue NSW rushed to the property off the Oxley Highway outside of Gunnedah on Tuesday afternoon.
About 4.20pm, a triple zero call was made to reports a garage was alight and by the time crews arrived on scene they could see flames leaping from the structure.
Firefighters worked quickly to contain the blaze and managed to stop it from spreading to a house.
A spokesperson for NSW RFS told the Leader the garage and contents were destroyed.
"The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation," the spokesperson said.
Crews managed to contain the blaze by 5.15pm, and it was extinguished just after 6pm when the last of the hot spots were put out.
The spokesperson said investigations would continue until the cause of the fire was determined.
Ambulance paramedics were also sent to the property but the RFS said no one was injured in the blaze.
It was one of two fires about the same time in the region after a solar panel overheated and caught alight near Inverell.
An RFS crew from Tingha were deployed to the house on Museum Street in Tingha about 4.30pm.
The RFS said the solar panel caught alight but the blaze was extinguished and there was no damage to the house, or electrical supply.
The scene was declared safe shortly after.
