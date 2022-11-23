One of the most difficult aspects of batting is knowing what the match situation requires and playing in the way that most benefits your team.
This makes young Levi Morgan's feats over the last two weeks all the more impressive.
The under 13s Tamworth Gold batter has produced two half-centuries in his last two innings, one of which was scored at a rate of nearly two runs per ball.
But Levi has not been batting in situations where his teammates have flourished and the pressure is off.
In fact, Tamworth Gold have lost their last two games, and Morgan's form has been one of the few bright spots for the side in that time.
"I don't think he's fazed by pressure," Adam Daly, co-coach of Tamworth Gold, said.
"I don't think he's fully grasped the situation of matches when he goes in at times, which is a good thing because he plays with that freedom."
Over the last 12 months, Levi's progress has been remarkable.
He played the 2021/22 season, his mother Michelle said, more as a bowler who could bat. But this year, she believes he has begun to mature, which has been reflected in his performances on the field.
"He definitely seems really determined, I think there's a sense of determination and confidence," Michelle said.
Cricket is just one of a number of sports in which the 11-year-old dabbles. He also plays hockey, touch football, swims, and is an avid horse rider.
Of these, cricket is the favourite - at least for now. Though his mother believes his calmness under pressure was likely forged by his equestrian roots.
"I'd probably attribute [his calmness] to horse riding," Michelle said.
"You've got to keep your calm and your cool when you're competing on horses, and that's probably given him a good grounding there."
Playing as many as four other sports has certainly helped Levi develop the strength he needs to muscle the ball all over the ground.
His first half century for Tamworth Gold this season - 53 against Coalfields with seven fours - came off just 26 deliveries.
"He's quite a strong young lad for that age, and hits the ball pretty hard," Daly said.
A cricketing journey that began at the age of five, when Levi was introduced to the sport at Timbumburi Public School, recently resulted in his first call-up to a representative side with the Northern Inland cricket team.
Michelle "could see" Levi pursuing cricket in the future, and credited his school with instilling an ardent passion for the sport in him.
"The teachers are just so passionate about sport out there," she said.
"It's not unusual for the kids to be playing cricket every recess and lunchtime, I think that's where the passion started."
