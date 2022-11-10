With just mere days to dream and develop songs, stars of country music are giving the public a rare opportunity to hear their songs coming into life.
According to owner of the Dag Sheep Station John Krsulga, it's a truly unique opportunity which will feature Ashleigh Dallas, Luke O'Shea, Kevin Bennett and Felicity Urquhart.
"The show's just a little bonus for the public," he said.
"It's really entertaining because some of the people will perform songs they've just written," he said.
"And they'll perform with the tutors, which is always entertaining."
The 26 country music artists arrived at the property on Thursday, to go off grid and unburden their imagination, Mr Krsulga told the Leader.
He said the artists working with four tutors and some long hours in the sun should come up with something special indeed.
"Luke O'Shea says there's songlines running beneath the Dag and we've tapped into them," he said.
"We've had plenty of Golden Guitar songs come from co writes at the Dag Sheep Station."
"And others appear on Golden Guitar winning albums. So it's quite powerful because you switch off and you're away from all you troubles."
It's a getaway which Mr Krsulga has created something of a formula for, which really gets creative juices flowing.
He said the artists waste no time, starting to write almost as soon as they arrive.
"After a meet and greet they all settle down and they get straight into it with an open mic critique," he said.
"That's how we always kick it off and we also draw who's writing with who, so the tutors can get to know who they're writing with and the artists get to see each other.
"Friday we break up into groups and write nine till 12, have lunch 12 to one, and then we write one till four. Then we have dinner and then an open mic session."
The open mic sessions are the only chance the artists will get to perform properly before their raw compositions will be on show to the public.
"Those [sessions] are really special because you see people start to perform songs they've just written and that's when the magic begins," he said.
There's only a limited window for the public to get in and see something special though, because come Sunday Mr Krsulga said they're right back into songwriting.
"Then Sunday we'll go back into a co write in the morning and afternoon with a finale on the Sunday night."
The show will kick off at 4pm on Saturday and officially wrap-up at 8pm.
However, Mr Krsulga said artists will virtually have to "sneak away" as the song requests keep coming.
Bookings can be made by calling Dag Sheep Station, or searching on www.entertainmentvenues.com.au
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
