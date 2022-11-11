Five fun things to do in Tamworth in beyond this weekend

A canopy of fairy lights will sparkle into life as night falls on the Nundle Twilight Christmas Markets this Saturday.
Event treasurer Susan Rieger, said they're welcoming people into the markets and the festive season with a bit of a German twist.
Why not make it a day trip? Spend the whole day in Nundle and walk through the village and visit the shops as well as the Gold Mine Cafe and Museum, Court House Museum, Nundle Woollen Mill, CWA Art Show before heading to the Nundle Twilight Christmas Market.
Nundle's favourite art show and sale is back bigger and better in 2022.
With artists coming from all over there is bound to be something for every taste.
Get something for that space on the wall, a gift or just browse.
Country music artists attending the Dag Sheep Station songwriting retreat will give the public the chance to see their raw compositions on Saturday night.
The show will kick off at 4pm on Saturday and officially wrap-up at 8pm.
Bookings can be made by calling Dag Sheep Station, or searching on www.entertainmentvenues.com.au
Every year schools across NSDW are invited to participate in Operation Art, a Westmead Children's Hospital initiative - in collaboration with the Education Department - aimed at brightening the lives of kids in hospital. The program gives schools and students the chance to showcase their artistic talents. Exhibiting artworks from Kindergarten to Year 10.
On at the Gallery until December 4. While you're there, check out some of the other exhibitions.
The seven piece band Creedence Clearwater Reviewed are ready to set the Capitol Theatre alight this Saturday 12 November at 8pm.
