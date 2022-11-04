THE STARS have aligned for one of the city's growing tourist attractions, as a volunteer club looks to make more out-of-this-world expansions.
Since the Regional Astronomy and Science Centre opened in 2021, a "broad spectrum" of visitors have travelled far and wide to take a look into the Tamworth sky.
Tamworth Regional Astronomy Club president Garry Copper said visitors were often left "surprised" by telescopes and artefacts on display.
"The biggest comment we get is that everyone's impressed by it," he said.
The Chris Bowen collection, which features rocks and minerals within a 200 kilometre radius of Tamworth, and the Hewitt Camera are major drawcards.
But Mr Copper said the main reason for opening the centre was to get kids across the region interested in STEM subjects.
"We're still waiting for the schools to recover because they've had their own problems with COVID," he said.
'They've been the slowest to build up again."
Tamworth Regional Council mayor Russell Webb said the centre and club had been integral in showing off the city's "spectacular dark skies".
"We thank the Tamworth Regional Astronomy Club for continuing to share their valuable expertise and informative programs with the public."
The final stage of the centre will soon be complete, with a storeroom and amenities facilities to be built.
It might be the final stage of the initial project design, but Mr Copper said the club had "big plans" for future expansions.
The Uppsala telescope and the APT Baker-Nunn 32 telescope, which are being stored in Moonbi, will soon be on display at the centre.
Both telescopes have been sourced from Siding Spring Observatory in Coonabarabran.
New buildings to accommodate more tech will also need to be built.
"We're a lot of do-ers," Mr Copper said.
"It takes a lot of time out in Moonbi, but it's making things happen for the future."
Apart from the challenge of getting a clear, cloudless night, the biggest challenge facing the club is getting the word out that they exist.
The centre, located across from Tamworth Regional Botanic Gardens, opens each Saturday from 10am until 2pm, and Thursday nights from 5pm until 10:30pm.
The first Saturday of each month the centre opens at 6pm for a barbeque, telescope viewing and laser sky tours.
"We'd like to open more, but we're a group of volunteers," Mr Copper said.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
