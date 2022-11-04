A MAN has been bailed to live out of town after allegedly breaking into a local rugby club and stealing $10 in coins.
Andrew Jeffrey Jones appeared in Tamworth Local Court via video link from custody this week, after he had a break-and-enter charge levelled against him.
A plan was made to get the 23-year-old out of Tamworth and to the Narrabri area, despite floodwaters closing highways earlier this week.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie told the court Jones was on a court order at the time of the alleged offending.
"Compliance is a big issue," he said.
Sergeant Baillie did not oppose Jones' release from behind bars on strict conditions, including to seek medical support and stay away from drugs and alcohol.
Police allege Jones broke into the Tamworth rugby union clubhouse on Marius Street just after 6:30am on October 19.
Jones stands accused of stealing a cash register from the bar area with $10 worth of coins in it, which belonged to the rugby club.
Sergeant Baillie told the court the prosecution case would include CCTV footage and some forensic evidence.
The Australian Physie and Dance Association studio is inside a building on the same site. The police case is that graffiti and damaged furniture was found in there.
Aboriginal Legal Service defence solicitor Nicole Polyakova told the court Jones had been dealing with health conditions.
He was not required to enter a plea to the charge of break-and-enter and steal.
Magistrate Julie Soars adjourned the case to later this month.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
