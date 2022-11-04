The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Emma Partridge's Widow of Walcha a best-selling book in Tamworth, detailing Natasha Beth Darcy's unbelievable murder of Mathew Dunbar

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
November 5 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Author Emma Partridge with her book the Widow of Walcha in Tamworth, which has become a best-selling read locally. Picture by Peter Hardin

EMMA Partridge wrote the book on murder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.