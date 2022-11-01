FLOOD affected residents in Gunnedah will now be able to access a lump sum of disaster support funds to help with the road to recovery.
After flood waters tore through the town in September, "seriously affected" residents in Gunnedah have been given until April next year to apply for recovery assistance.
If eligible, the Australian Government Disaster Recovery Payment will issue a lump sum of $1000 per adult and $400 for every child under the age of 16.
The recovery payments are also available to flood affected residents in Narrabri and Moree Plains.
The lump sum payment can be claimed through MyGov or by calling Services Australia on 180 22 26.
The payments come after disaster assistance was extended to Gunnedah following flooding in August.
The downpour of August 5 and 6 saw roads, particularly around Breeza, damaged.
The disaster funding will include support for council to cover the cost of the clean up, help for eligible people whose homes or belongings have been damaged, concessional interest rate loans for small businesses, primary producers and non-profit organisations and freight subsidies for primary producers.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
