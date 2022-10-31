The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Parents & Friends for Climate Action 'filled with hope' after council strategy takes action on climate change

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
October 31 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Penny Milson from Tamworth Parents and Friends for Climate Action said the strategy is a fantastic step in the right direction. Picture by Peter Hardin

A LOCAL environmental group is singing praise for council's new sustainability action plan, which recognises climate change as a key priority for the first time and includes a net zero by 2050 target.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.