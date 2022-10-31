A LOCAL environmental group is singing praise for council's new sustainability action plan, which recognises climate change as a key priority for the first time and includes a net zero by 2050 target.
Now, Tamworth Parents & Friends for Climate Action wants to see a community advisory group formed to implement the plan and help guide the city towards a more sustainable future.
Group spokesperson Penny Milson told the Leader after years of asking Tamworth Regional Council to take action on climate change, its members are now filled with hope.
"I was delighted to see the actions within the plan - everything from changing lighting to LED, right through to investigating a solar farm at the airport," she said.
"There was a broad range of tangible actions and that's going to make a real difference. Clearly the plan is walking the walk. I would like our elected representatives to talk the talk."
The climate group, which represents more than 200 community members, urged council to consider appointing an advisory group which would bring together a "wide-range of interested citizens".
"There's lots of groups in our community who have shown an interest in topics like waste, circular economy, climate change and water - whether that be Tamworth Water Security Alliance, Rotary Waste Warriors, Tamworth Parents and Friends for Climate Action or Landcare," Ms Milson said.
"These groups have interest, but also expertise."
READ ALSO:
The group has also called for a firmer commitment from council to eventually transition to 100 per cent renewables and a change in dialogue from elected representatives.
"For a few years now it's felt like climate change is a topic we discuss behind closed doors, so we think council has a real role to play in helping to bring the topic out in the open," Ms Milson said.
"There's broad acceptance that we need to act and that it's about the future generations and we've already seen council staff who've actually launched this policy, which is a real step forward.
"The next step is for our elected representatives to start talking about climate change in an open way."
Council's sustainability coordinator Ashleigh Smith said 62 formal submissions were made during the public exhibition of the Draft Environmental Sustainability Strategy and Action Plan 2022-2026.
"All feedback is now being reviewed and will be included in a report to councillors," she said.
"The report will enable councillors to consider the community's opinions as part of their discussions when they consider adopting the strategy."
The draft strategy was developed based on 664 responses received in February 2022 through an Environmental Sustainability Community Survey, along with both the consultation results for the Community Strategic Plan 2023-2033 plus interviews and workshops.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.