ACTION on climate change has been named as one of Tamworth council's priorities for the first time ever after concerned residents made their voices heard.
Council facilities will be audited to become more energy efficient and waste diverted away from landfill as part of a new strategy to combat the effects of climate change.
More than 600 residents were surveyed by Tamworth Regional Council, with 70 per cent expressing worry about inaction on climate change.
Now, council has made it a standalone priority for the first time in its Draft Environmental Sustainability Strategy and Action Plan 2022-2026.
Sustainability coordinator Ashleigh Smith said it aims to integrate sustainability across the organisation and the wider community.
"This is the first time climate change has been a key theme within the strategy - that is very significant," she said.
Dams, pump stations and landfills with a load greater than 50 MWh per year will be audited to establish a baseline for energy and carbon emissions by 2024.
Council has also set a target to divert 50 per cent of waste from commercial and industrial sources away from landfill, recover 60 per cent of soft plastics that go into the yellow bin, and wants to reduce litter by 60 per cent by 2030.
More electric vehicle charging infrastructure will be installed across the city in an effort to reduce carbon emissions if the strategy is adopted.
"We went to community consultation back in February, where we had over 600 community members submit their views and priorities around sustainability in our region," Ms Smith said.
"These have been used to form the themes, actions, objections and targets within the strategy."
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
