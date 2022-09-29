The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Council

Tamworth Regional Council energy audit proposed after climate change tops concerns for residents

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
September 29 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sustainability coordinator Ashleigh Smith said it's the first time climate change has been a key theme within the strategy. Picture by Gareth Gardner

ACTION on climate change has been named as one of Tamworth council's priorities for the first time ever after concerned residents made their voices heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.