Youngblood is entering the arena for the 51st Tamworth Country Music Festival (TCMF) with new artists announced to pave the way for future generations of performers.
One of those making his main stage debut will be 31 year old James Johnston, who made his start at the festival as one of many buskers on the streets of Tamworth.
Recalling an encounter he had with country music legend Lee Kernaghan, he said it's incredibly exciting to have now followed the same path from busking to big stage.
"I was coming here busking on the streets from about six years old to 16, and now to come back and have a show at the TRECC, it feels like a full circle moment," he said.
"I was busking on the street one day and Lee Kernaghan was walking down Peel St and he came and sang with me.
"And that was probably the greatest moment of my childhood, and I love how that can happen at Tamworth. It's the only place that can happen and that's what makes the festival so special."
With such experiences behind the music he writes today, it's perhaps only natural that Mr Johnston said the busking is still his favourite part of the festival.
He said he'll be hitting the pavement in January to get out and see all the new talent coming up through the busking circles.
"I'm going to be out on the streets, shaking some hands, and maybe singing a few songs with them," he said.
"To see one of the buskers playing one of my songs while I'm walking down the street would just be incredible."
Along with a great sense of nostalgia, Mr Johnston said he'll also be bringing something a bit different to the festival.
"I feel like I've been exposing country music to a new audience. A lot of my fans are younger, I see a lot of kids, and I'm really excited to bring that audience to the Tamworth Country Music Festival," he said.
Joining Mr Johnston on stage will be New Zealand country music artist and 2013 Toyota Starmaker winner, Kaylee Bell.
Ms Bell said country music is in a rather small and fledging stage in New Zealand, so the TCMF has been vital in her development.
For her, performing at TRECC having come up through the ranks, is "a dream come true."
"We've [her and Mr Johnston] spent years coming and watching our idols," she said.
"So to finally be back doing that ourselves and bringing in a new generation of fans ... it's the ultimate because this festival is really special to both of us."
Manager of events for Tamworth Regional Council Barry Harley, said along with these two new faces on stage there'll be over 200 artists performing, with another 300 busking on the street.
He said the new blood on the big stage is what keeps the festival evolving.
"Introducing new blood and new vital energy that attracts a new energy is so important for us as organisers," he said.
Executive producer of the Golden Guitar awards Peter Ross said the festival is already starting to shift into gear, with nearly 4000 tickets sold so far.
That's despite the quick turnaround from the last iteration of the festival in April 2022.
"Coming off the back of the April festival and then gearing up for 2023 has been a huge job," he said.
"It's just been great coming out of COVID and doing what we all do."
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
