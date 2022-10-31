A woman missing from Wee Waa has been found safe and well today.
Judith Grant was found in Narrabri earlier on Monday almost 24 hours after she disappeared.
The 73-year-old was last seen driving east on Yarrie Lake Road, Wee Waa, heading towards Narrabri about 3pm on Sunday.
Oxley police confirmed Ms Grant was located safe and well in Narrabri today.
Police said they wanted to thank the public for their help in the search for Ms Grant.
POLICE believe a missing elderly woman could be in Tamworth after possible sightings.
Judith Grant, aged 73, was last driving east on Yarrie Lake Road at Wee Waa.
Police have been told she was heading towards Narrabri about 3pm on Sunday.
Her family tried to contact her but when they couldn't get in touch, they contacted police.
Police started searching for Ms Grant, and have released a public appeal to find her.
Officers said Ms Grant is described as being of Caucasian in appearance, with grey shoulder-length hair, blue eyes, and of a solid build.
READ ALSO:
At the time, she was driving a white Toyota Camry 2005 model bearing registration plates AA-77-QO.
Police believe Ms Grant may be in the Tamworth area after sightings on Black Jack Road in Gunnedah, and in Tamworth.
Officers said they, together with her family, hold serious concerns for Ms Grant's welfare.
Anyone with information into her whereabouts is urged to contact Oxley police on 6768 2999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.