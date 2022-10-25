The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Premier Dominic Perrottet tours Moree as major flooding recedes and clean up begins across town

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated October 25 2022 - 7:06am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE NSW Premier has seen first hand the flood damage that has crippled Moree and the shire after touring the town on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.