The Bureau of Meteorology expects the river in Narrabri to peak on Tuesday night, as the town battles major flooding.
The Bureau issued a new flood peak prediction of 7.70m on Tuesday afternoon, after the Narrabri Creek surpassed the previous 7.60m prediction on Tuesday morning.
The river, which runs through the Narrabri township, is expected to remain above the major flood level for 24 hours.
Narrabri Shire Council has also urged locals to limit their water usage as floodwaters put extra pressure on the network.
"Residents in Narrabri are urged to limit their water usage as the current flooding event has caused sewerage network difficulties," a council spokesperson said.
"Narrabri Shire Council advises residents at this time, to be conservative with their water usage across all streets in the town of Narrabri.
"Please ensure you do not use excessive amounts of water and limit your consumption in the following areas, including but not limited to reducing drinking water, washing dishes, and having long showers."
The Namoi River at Wee Waa at the Glencoe gauge is likely to remain at about 7.50m for several days with, with major flooding.
The State Emergency Service (SES) has warned Wee Waa could be cut off for weeks.
NARRABRI has surpassed the peak predicted by the Bureau of Meteorology as more water floods the town.
Several streets, sporting fields and low-lying areas have gone under as the swollen Narrabri Creek floods parts of the town.
The Bureau issued a revised peak of 7.60m late on Monday night, just a few hours after evacuation orders had been issued for five areas of the town.
The Narrabri Creek is sitting at 7.61m about 12pm on Tuesday, but no new revised peak has been issued.
"We have passed the peak earlier this morning," Oxley police Inspector Robert Dunn said.
"It doesn't look like it is backing off."
Acting Namoi State Emergency Service (SES) controller Andrew Galvin said based on local SES knowledge, crews had been working towards a higher unofficial peak of 7.80m.
READ ALSO:
"We were working on the case of any unexpected surprises," he told the Leader.
"We had planned for a bit higher peak than the Bureau had been forecasting, so we're prepared for 7.80m."
He said that would not change any evacuation orders, and no other evacuations around town were expected.
"The floodwaters are holding up," Mr Galvin said.
"At Narrabri and Wee Waa, it is expected to stay above the major level for quite some time which causes increased damage to infrastructure and property and more inconveniences to the community."
Emergency services are working out of an operations centre in the town in Narrabri, but have not received any updated advice from the Bureau, despite more water coming into town.
"In Narrabri ... we have around 500 people that are presently the subject of an evacuation order," Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke said on Tuesday morning.
Several locals who are covered by the evacuation orders have chosen to stay in their homes, and sit out the flooding.
On Monday night, local SES crews doorknocked hundreds of residents which could be impacted by water.
"Due to the new SES emergency warning system implementation, as properties will see water enter on them the NSW SES has to issue an evacuation order," a Narrabri SES spokesperson said.
"We have crews door knocking now, please be respectful as they have been directed to do this."
The following areas across Narrabri Village East, North Narrabri, and South East Narrabri, as well as the industrial area, were being evacuated on Monday night:
Transport for NSW said flooding continues to play havoc with the road network.
As well as local road closures, the Newell Highway is closed between Moree and Boggabilla.
The Kamilaroi Highway is closed between Bourke and Walgett; between Wee Waa and Merah North; between Wee Waa and Narrabri, and between Gunnedah and Boggabri.
The Oxley Highway is closed between Gunnedah and Carroll, as well as between Warren and Collie (west of Gilgandra). The Oxley Highway is not expected to reopen between Gunnedah and Carroll on Tuesday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.