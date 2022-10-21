THE $12.5 million redevelopment of Tamworth's old Workies Club is taking shape, with more details revealed about the businesses that will set up shop in the revamped site.
International fitness franchise Planet Fitness has been given the tick of approval by Tamworth Regional Council to begin the internal fit-out of its 2000 square metre gym at the West Tamworth facility.
Planet Fitness will begin installing $8000 worth of signage for its massive new centre, which will be the first for the region.
The operator of a 72-child childcare centre has also been granted approval to begin an $80,000 fit-out.
Papilio Early Learning & Preschool will operate the centre, which is scheduled to open in 2023.
"Our Prep Program will prepare children planning to attend Primary School in 2023, 2024 and 2025," a statement from the company said.
"We're excited to meet our new Tamworth families."
The custom-built early learning centre will boast a nursery, school for toddlers, pre-prep school and prep school, with a wait list already attracting enrollments.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
