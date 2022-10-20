The Northern Daily Leader
Motorists now have access to the latest traffic data in another 22 local council areas including Tamworth

By Newsroom
October 20 2022 - 2:30am
Live Traffic means motorists have the very latest on traffic info at their fingertips.

Motorists in an other 22 Local Government Areas (LGA's), including Tamworth, now have access to real time traffic information, following the launch of the first expansion to the Live Traffic NSW website.

