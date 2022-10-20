Motorists in an other 22 Local Government Areas (LGA's), including Tamworth, now have access to real time traffic information, following the launch of the first expansion to the Live Traffic NSW website.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said it means the addition of local road information alongside any impacts on the state-managed road network.
"This marks a new era in traffic data, with regional motorists now armed with the latest information so they can make informed decisions in real time," Mr Farraway said.
"During emergencies like floods or bushfires, Live Traffic NSW will be the go to for motorists to help them make informed decisions and travel safely."
The technology is a response to feedback from communities and recommendations from the Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements Report.
The initial 22 LGAs were chosen in consultation with the NSW Police, Rural Fire Service and NSW State Emergency Service.
The local councils onboarded in this first phase are: Ballina, Bellingen, Bega, Byron, Central Darling, Clarence Valley, Coffs Harbour, Gwydir, Inverell, Kempsey, Kyogle, Lake Macquarie, Lismore, Maitland, MidCoast, Moree Plains, Nambucca Valley, Port Macquarie Hastings, Richmond Valley and Tamworth.
With the aim to have Live Traffic data on every road across every council in the state by 2024.
